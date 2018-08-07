Norwalk woman charged with stealing debit card

NEW CANAAN — A 44-year-old Norwalk resident turned herself into police after allegedly attempting to use a stolen debit card.

On June 3, police began looking at a complaint of a stolen debit card filed after an event at the New Canaan Historical Society. The victim of the stolen debit card received emails concerning fraudulent activity on her card in Norwalk.

Police investigated video and images at the retail establishments were the card was used and identified Sharon Toscano as the individual using the card. A warrant for her arrest was issued, and Toscano turned herself in to New Canaan police Aug. 4. She was charged with credit card theft, forgery and larceny. She posted $25,000 bond and was issued an Aug. 14 court date.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com