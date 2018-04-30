Norwalk to New Canaan: Four acre property is not for sale

NEW CANAAN — A $1.2 million offer by the town to purchase the four-acre property at 1124 Valley Road has been rejected by the First Taxing District because they say, that property hasn’t been for sale since Dec. 31 of last year.

“As Mr. (Dominick) DiGangi and I have tried to make clear since January, the land at 1124 Valley Road is not for sale,” James Fulton, an attorney and trustee for the First Taxing District, wrote in response to an April 23 letter from First Selectman Kevin Moynihan where he announced a $1.2 million offer to purchase the land.

The response from the Norwalk municipality, delivered April 30, mentions that plans for upgrades of the nearby John E. Riordan Water Treatment Plan involve the land at 1124 Valley Road and that the Board of Commissioners of the District had decided back in January that the property would no longer be listed for sale.

This is the latest step since New Canaan residents interested in saving the 1802 Grupe-Nichols-Browne House from demolition asked town officials, particularly Moynihan and Town Council Chairman John Engel, to intervene in the negotiations with the Norwalk First Taxing District.

A proposal by the District to carve 0.83 acres from the property with the house included has not warranted an offer from preservationist groups or town officials according to Fulton’s letter.

“We remain open to any creative idea to preserve the house,” Fulton wrote. DiGangi has said that the District will not tear down the house depending on the progress of negotiations by the time the demolition delay is lifted.

However, New Canaan town officials have floated the idea of enacting eminent domain, where the government acquires private property for a fair market price, to obtain the four-acre property.

“(The First Taxing District) will tear the house down,” Moynihan has said at meetings with local media. “We want to preserve open space.”

In a meeting earlier this month, the New Canaan Town Council unanimously voiced its support for the first selectman to advance negotiations with the Norwalk municipality on behalf of the town.

According to Moynihan, to enact eminent domain would require two independent appraisals of the four-acre property, followed by legal proceedings. Moynihan said if eminent domain was indeed enacted, the Land Trust would sign an agreement to donate $1.2 million to the town, the amount originally offered by the group to Norwalk.

The taxing district acquired the four-acre property abutting the Grupes Reservoir in 2006 for $2.25 million, according to tax records. The most-recently appraised value, according to tax records, is $1.6 million.

“The town would be the owner of the land,” Moynihan said. “We want to own open space and the preservationists want to maintain the building.”

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com