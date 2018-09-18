  • Andy Mitchell-Maynard Photo: Contributed Photo / Contributed Photo / New Canaan News contributed

NEW CANAAN — Two Norwalk men were arrested and charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Earlier in March, police began looking into a complaint alleging the use of fraudulent checks. According to an investigation, Andy Mitchell-Maynard, 23, and Kason Sumpter, 20, and a third unnamed accomplice had deposited a counterfeit check in February in the amount of $5,000, which they later tried to withdraw.

Mitchell-Maynard turned himself in to police Sept. 13 and was issued a court date for that same day while Sumpter turned himself in Sept. 16 and issued an Oct. 1 court date. As the case is still under investigation, the third accomplice has not yet been named.

