Norwalk man charged with driving on suspended license, pot possession

NEW CANAAN — A 27-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving with a suspended license and possession of marijuana.

On Nov. 19 at 6:40 p.m., New Canaan police say an officer noticed a vehicle displaying a license plate that did not belong to the car. The driver, identified as Youry C Jean-Baptiste, was driving an Audi A4. According to police, a DMV inquiry revealed the plate belonged to a Mazda 3.

Jean-Baptiste was pulled over and was found to be in possession of marijuana after a vehicle search, police said. He was charged with possession of more than half an ounce of marijuana, misuse of plate, operating under suspension and the illegal operation of a motor vehicle without minimum insurance.

He posted $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

