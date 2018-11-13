Norwalk man charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — A Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence after being involved in an accident.

On Nov. 4 at 10:55 p.m., New Canaan police were dispatched to Old Stamford Road near the Exit 36 entrance ramp in response to a motor-vehicle accident. According to police, a car had struck a State Police vehicle and drove off the roadway into a ditch. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Nicholas James Cenatiempo, allegedly drove his car into the state police vehicle as he drove the wrong way through a construction zone on Old Stamford Road.

According to police, when officers spoke with Cenatiempo, a 31-year-old Norwalk resident, the odors of marijuana and alcohol emitted from his car. Cenatiempo failed a field sobriety test and was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, failure to drive right and unsafe backing.

A search of the vehicle also yielded less than a half ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, police said. Cenatiempo was issued an infraction for both drug related charges.

Cenatiempo posted $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 16.

