Norwalk man charged with DUI

NEW CANAAN — A 40-year-old Norwalk man was arrested Sunday for drinking while driving.

New Canaan police officers were dispatched to New Norwalk Road and Lakeview Road at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday following a report they received about a disabled motor vehicle. Police talked to Jose Merino-Mejia, the operator of the vehicle. Merino-Mejia, who had an open can of beer in his vehicle, subsequently failed a standard field sobriety test issued by the officer.

Merino was taken to police headquarters, refused to take a blood alcohol test and was arrested for drinking while driving and operating a vehicle while under the influence.

He posted a $250 bond and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 6.

