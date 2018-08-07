Norwalk man arrested for DUI

NEW CANAAN — A Norwalk man was arrested for possession of weed and failing a sobriety test after being pulled over.

At around 2:04 a.m. on Aug. 5, an officer saw a vehicle traveling at 60 mph in a 40 mph zone on New Norwalk Road. Daniel Nelson, the driver of the speeding vehicle, was issued a sobriety field test after the officer detected alcohol from Nelson’s breath, police said. Nelson failed the sobriety test and was arrested and charged with speeding, driving under the influence and possessing less than half an ounce of marijuana.

