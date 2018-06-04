Northern Michigan sheriff's deputy shoots, wounds suspect

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy has shot and wounded a man who pointed a gun at officers in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

The shooting happened Sunday evening in Mackinac County. The sheriff's department says deputies went to a home to investigate a report of a felon in possession of a gun with children at the home. They say the man pointed a gun at the deputies, so one of them shot him in the hand.

The man was taken into custody and brought to a hospital for treatment of what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported. The man is expected to face charges. The shooting is under investigation.