Northern Indiana homeless camp empties after eviction notice

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — Officials and community organizations are helping to get housing and services for homeless people in a northern Indiana city who formerly lived at a homeless camp that's being emptied.

The Goshen News reports the camp along Goshen's millrace was mostly empty Monday when a 48-hour eviction notice period went into effect. Anyone remaining in the camp will be removed Wednesday and their property put into storage, but most if not all already have left.

Homeless advocate John Shafer says city officials and the Homeless Task Force and Homeless Coalition did a good job relocating the people in the camp.

Fifty-one-year-old Scott Shank was at the camp Monday to load up his possessions. He says he's recently been staying with friends after living earlier in a makeshift cabin in the woods.

