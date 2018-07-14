Northern Indiana US courthouse flags honor late Judge Lozano

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Flags at federal courthouses in northern Indiana will fly at half-staff through Monday to honor late U.S. Senior Judge Rudy Lozano.

The court for the Northern District of Indiana announced Friday that the 76-year-old Lozano died Wednesday. A memorial Mass for Lozano will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

President Ronald Reagan appointed Lozano, of East Chicago, the first Hispanic federal judge in Indiana in 1988. The court said he took senior status in July 2007 but continued to serve as a senior judge until his death.

Lozano earned his law degree from Indiana University's Maurer School of Law in 1966. He had served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Northern Indiana District has courthouses in Hammond, South Bend, Fort Wayne and Lafayette.