North Dakota small grains harvest ahead of average pace

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The small grains harvest in North Dakota remains ahead of the average pace.

The federal Agriculture Department in its weekly crop report says farmers have harvested 9 percent of durum wheat, 29 percent of spring wheat, 41 percent of oats, 52 percent of barley and 73 percent of winter wheat.

Soil moisture supplies continue on a downward trend. Topsoil moisture is rated only 45 percent adequate to surplus, with 50 percent of subsoil moisture in those categories.

Stockwater supplies are rated 72 percent adequate to surplus, and pastures are rated 44 percent in good to excellent condition. Both percentages are down over the week.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows more than half of the state in extremely dry or drought condition, up from one-fifth last week.