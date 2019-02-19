North Dakota House votes to give Legislature pay raise

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's House wants to give the Legislature a raise.

Representatives voted 87-6 for the pay increase on Tuesday.

Lawmakers are paid $495 a month and $177 a day during the session. The measure would increase the monthly sum to each lawmaker by $10 and the daily rate by $4.

There are 94 representatives and 47 senators in the Legislature.

The cost of the increased salary and wages for all lawmakers would total more than $927,000.

Lawmakers already receive a housing allowance during the session of more than $1,700 a month. They also are on the health plan that covers state employees. Neither state workers nor lawmakers pay a share of the premium, a benefit that is worth about $1,250 monthly.

The measure now goes to the Senate for approval.