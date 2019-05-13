North Carolina state Rep. McGrady not seeking 6th term

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A veteran Republican House member known for his work on legislation addressing the environment, overhauling redistricting and easing alcoholic beverage restrictions won't seek re-election next year.

Five-term Rep. Chuck McGrady of Henderson County announced his decision on Monday, saying it's time to return his focus to friends and family. Candidate filing begins in December for his 117th House District and all 170 legislative seats.

The 66-year-old McGrady is a former practicing attorney, summer camp director and national Sierra Club president. He's now one of the top budget-writers in the House.

McGrady has championed bills to create a nonpartisan redistricting commission and rework the state's current Alcoholic Beverage Control system. He's often been known as a moderating voice within the House Republican Caucus.