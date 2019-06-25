North Carolina House remap for Wake County gets final OK

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The reworking of several North Carolina House districts in and around Raleigh now have new boundaries for the 2020 elections after the legislature agreed overwhelmingly to a redistricting plan.

The Senate voted unanimously on Monday for a map of districts for Wake County's House seats. The House voted for it earlier this month by a wide margin. The legislation isn't subject to Gov. Roy Cooper's veto, since it involves redistricting. But both House Democratic and Republican leaders sponsored the bill.

The lines were redrawn because state judges ordered new Wake lines by the end of the month after ruling Republicans in 2017 impermissibly redrew four districts that hadn't been struck down in previous litigation. The new lines are identical to a third-party expert's recommendations to federal judges in late 2017.