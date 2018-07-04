Norovirus-like illness reported at Westgate Las Vegas resort

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada health officials are investigating what appears to be a norovirus outbreak that's sickened at least 20 employees and guests of the Westgate Las Vegas casino-resort.

The Southern Nevada Health District says it received complaints of gastrointestinal illness consistent with the stomach flu over the weekend.

Westgate Resorts Chief Operating Officer Mark Waltrip told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the casino-resort has confirmed at least 15 employees and four guests reported to be sick.

Norovirus is highly contagious and causes symptoms like vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Waltrip says the first reports of illness were made late last week and the resort is taking precautions that include replacing glassware with plastic and setting up stations of hand sanitizer.

