Nonprofit hired by Kansas under scrutiny in its home state

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Florida nonprofit recently awarded a four-year grant for family preservation services in Kansas has been under intense scrutiny in its home state.

Eckerd Connects, which administers foster care in the Tampa Bay area, will serve much of Kansas starting next year. The announcement was made earlier this month by the Kansas Department for Children and Families.

But the Kansas City Star reports that Eckerd has been plagued by problems such as foster children roaming unsupervised while skipping school, young people staying in different homes night after night, even children dying of abuse or neglect.

Eckerd says it already provides some services in Kansas through a partnership with the Department of Corrections. It says states across the country are facing similar challenges with placing foster care children.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com