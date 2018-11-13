Noem sees Hot Springs as vacation destination for veterans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Gov.-elect Kristi Noem wants to make Hot Springs a vacation destination for military veterans from across the country.

Noem while serving in Congress helped save the Veterans Affairs health care campus in Hot Springs from closure.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Noem broached her idea during a postelection rally in Rapid City the day after Veterans Day. She didn't offer specifics.

But she said she has spoken to the mayor and City Council members in Hot Springs about the idea, which she said would require cooperation from state tourism and economic development officials.

The Republican Noem defeated Democrat Billie Sutton in last week's general election.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com