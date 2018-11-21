No heat, no stove: Gas explosions create Thanksgiving blues

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — Families in Massachusetts' Merrimack Valley are facing a challenging Thanksgiving following September's natural gas explosions.

More than 2,000 homes are still without gas service in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover, and more than 1,000 residents are in temporary housing.

Workers are further insulating temporary trailers because they're not equipped for New England winters.

One Andover resident says she and other residents that have recently had gas restored still won't have a complete Thanksgiving. Their damaged stoves won't be replaced for weeks, if not months.

The Sept. 13 explosions killed one person, injured dozens more and destroyed or damaged more than 100 structures.

Columbia Gas, the utility responsible for the incident, says the region's gas service won't be fully restored until December.