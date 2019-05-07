No diplomats, no Venezuelans as activists occupy DC embassy

Pro Nicolas Maduro supporters hold signs and speak with a bullhorn from the second floor window of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Pro Nicolas Maduro supporters hold signs and speak with a bullhorn from the second floor window of the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, Thursday, May 2, 2019. Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close No diplomats, no Venezuelans as activists occupy DC embassy 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Venezuelan embassy in the tony D.C. neighborhood of Georgetown has become an unlikely flashpoint in the fight over who will lead the South American nation.

American activists supporting embattled President Nicolas Maduro have occupied the embassy for weeks. Venezuelan diplomats have left, but Maduro invited the activists to stay.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó have been camped outside the embassy, demanding that the activists leave. The U.S. and about 50 other nations recognize Guaidó as Venezuela's president. Russia, China and the United Nations still recognize Maduro as president.

The State Department is responsible for the embassy, but so far hasn't tried to remove the activists from the building.