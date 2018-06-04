No bids for Elvis Presley guitar from 'Girls! Girls! Girls!'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A guitar that Elvis Presley played in "Girls! Girls! Girls!" will be offered for private sale after drawing no bids at auction.

The Commercial Appeal reports the guitar was listed at a beginning bid of $32,000 when a Los Angeles auction house placed it on the auction block Thursday.

Public relations spokesman Sam Heller says the auction company will attempt to sell the 1944 Martin 0-17 guitar through a private sale.

The description from Nate D. Sanders Auctions says the guitar comes with a notarized letter of authenticity from Richard Davis, Presley's wardrobe manager who describes the guitar as a prop used by Presley to promote the 1962 movie.

Davis writes that after Presley died, his father, Vernon Presley, gave Davis the guitar.

___

Information from: The Commercial Appeal, http://www.commercialappeal.com