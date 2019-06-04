Nissan odd man out in partner Renault's FCA merger decision

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan wasn't consulted about a proposed merger between its French alliance partner Renault and Fiat Chrysler and has little say over the issue.

Renault's board is set to meet Tuesday to vote on the proposed merger, which would create the world's third-biggest automaker, trailing only Volkswagen AG and Toyota Motor Corp.

Partnering with a colossal Renault-Fiat Chrysler could help Nissan slash costs on shared components and research. But analysts say it could be an unwieldy alliance where Nissan would have even less influence than it's had with Renault.

Nissan's position has weakened following the arrest in November for alleged financial misconduct of its former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, the star executive credited with leading Renault's rescue of Nissan from near bankruptcy 20 years ago.