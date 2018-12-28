Niagara Falls plant to suspend operations

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The owners of a Niagara Falls manufacturing plant say it will close by Dec. 30.

London-based Ferroglobe says in a statement Thursday that 100 employees will be affected when it suspends operations at the western New York Globe Mettalurgical plant, which produces silicon metal.

Ferroglobe Chief Executive Pedro Larrea says the shutdown follows an evaluation of the company's production.