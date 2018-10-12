News Briefs: Wilton LWV forum relocated...

The Wilton League of Women Voters, along with co-sponsors Wilton Library, Norwalk League of Women Voters, GOOD Morning Wilton, and student partners from the Wilton High School Model Congress, host a state Legislative Candidate Forum on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. Originally scheduled to be at the Wilton Library, the forum has been moved to the Middlebrook School auditorium, 131 School Road, due to the expected size of the audience.

Slated to attend are state Sen. Toni Boucher, R-Wilton, and Democratic challenger Will Haskell, of New Canaan, for Senate District 26; state Rep. Tom O’Dea, R-New Canaan, and Democratic challenger Ross Tartell, of Wilton, for House District 125; and state Rep. Gail Lavielle, R-Wilton, and Democratic challenger Stephanie Thomas, of Norwalk, for House District 143.

They will engage in a modified town hall-style format. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

Jean Rabinow, a member of the Steering Committee of the League of Women Voters of the Bridgeport Area and director of outreach for the League of Women Voters of Connecticut, will moderate the event.

The forum will allow for written questions from the audience. The WLWV is soliciting questions ahead of the forum via email at wiltonlwvcandidateforum@gmail.com from now until midnight on Saturday.

Former chief justice McDonald dead at 87

WATERBURY — Former state Chief Justice Francis M. McDonald, known as an outspoken, tough-on-crime conservative who often dissented with the majority, has died. He was 87.

An obituary prepared by his family says he died Monday at a hospital in his native Waterbury from complications from pneumonia.

McDonald was a state trial court judge for 12 years before joining the state Supreme Court as an associate justice in 1996 after being nominated by former Gov. John Rowland. The Republican governor later nominated him for chief justice and he served in the post from September 1999 to January 2001, when he reached the mandatory judge retirement age of 70.

The Yale Law School graduate previously was Waterbury state’s attorney and prosecuted major murder cases.

His funeral is scheduled for Friday in Litchfield.

Lieberman on short list for UN ambassador

STAMFORD — Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, who publicly supported moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, is on the short list to replace U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, who formally announced her resignation Tuesday, according to a report from CBS.

A spokesman for the White House declined to confirm the report, and pointed to comments President Donald Trump made to White House pool reporters in which he named his daughter, Ivanka Trump, and former deputy national security adviser Dina Powell as a possibility, but not Lieberman.