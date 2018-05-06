News Briefs / St. Mark’s May Fair

St. Mark’s

May Fair

NEW CANAAN — St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will host its 69th annual May Fair, kicking off with “Friday Night Lights” on May 11 from 5 to 10 p.m., and on May 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., rain or shine on the church grounds at 111 Oenoke Ridge.

“Friday Night Lights” will serve as a prelude to the main event on Saturday and will hold a special appeal for young adults and children, offering carnival rides, music and special food concessions. St. Mark’s will sell unlimited rides wristbands for $30 exclusively for “Friday Night Lights” attendees.

On May 12, the event features its full array of rides, games, entertainment and white elephant and book sales.

The May Fair White Elephant Tag Sale (Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) features thousands of items for sale, including jewelry, furniture, rugs, china, crystal, art, collectibles, lamps, kitchenware, linens, toys, games, sporting goods and lawn furniture.

The Food Court will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., or until supplies run out.

A “Go Green” tent will be part of an effort to promote a healthy Earth.

A special bike parking area will be available to encourage guest to “go green” and ride to May Fair instead of driving cars and hunting for a parking spot. Bicyclists should bring locks for their bikes.

The Get-About Shuttle will provide service from the lumber yard (Elm Street) across from Karl Chevrolet.

The event supports the church’s mission and its Outreach Commission, and helps to fund donations to charitable organizations locally, nationally and internationally.

For information, go to stmarksnewcanaan.org, or call the parish office at 203-966-4515.