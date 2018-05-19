News Briefs: SoundWaters offering free rentals, Art In The Windows coming

SoundWaters offers free rentals

STAMFORD — Free kayak and paddle-board rentals will be available Saturday and Sunday as part of the SoundWaters Shakedown Weekend. Single and double kayaks and paddle boards will be available for free one-hour use from noon to 6 p.m. The last session will be at 5 p.m.

The launch site is Boccuzzi Park, 200 Southfield Ave., on Stamford harbor. Only walk-up use will be available.

To book a kayak or board in advance, visit SoundWaters.org/rental.

‘Art in the Windows’ event May 31-June 15

NEW CANAAN — Planning is underway for the Carriage Barn Arts Center’s annual “Art In The Windows” exhibit in downtown New Canaan storefronts. “Art in the Windows” is the only exhibit organized by the New Canaan Society for the Arts outside of the Carriage Barn.

The artwork will be displayed in the windows from May 31 to June 15 and all pieces are for sale, with 50 percent of the proceeds benefiting the Carriage Barn. Guides with maps will be available throughout downtown and on carriagebarn.org

“Art in the Windows” will kick-off the evening of May 31 with a special artist reception at Shoes n’ More and More n’ More on Elm Street. Elm Street Books will host an artist reception on June 7. For information, contact Carriage Barn at 203-594-3638 or visit carriagebarn.org

Special Olympics summer games

HAMDEN — Special Olympics Connecticut will host its annual Summer Games and celebrate its 50th Anniversary, Friday, June 8 through Sunday, June 10h. The event will be held at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven as well as Hamden Hall Country Day School Skiff Street Athletic Complex in Hamden. The public is welcome to attend both ceremonies and events throughout the weekend, daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information visit www.soct.org.