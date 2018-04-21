News Briefs: Sound Cyclists seek members, Saxe principal announces retirement

Sound Cyclists seek members

NEW CANAAN — Sound Cyclists is an active member-run bicycle club in Fairfield County. An annual household membership ($25) provides access to a packed schedule of group rides from beginner to expert levels. Rides cover scenic Fairfield County and the adjoining areas, in addition to occasional multiday out-of-state rides. Routes are available to members through RidewithGPS and as detailed cue sheets downloadable from the extensive club library.

The club schedules social activities throughout the year and regularly hosts clinics that feature speakers from cycling and sports-related professions. More than 30 bike shops in the tri-state area offer free bike safety check-ups and a range of discounted prices to members.

Sound Cyclists hosts the popular Bloomin' Metric every spring, a premier cycling event offering rides from 15 to 60 miles that draws riders from near and far. This year’s event is scheduled for May 20.

For information, visit soundcyclists.com or email membershipdirector@soundcyclists.com.

Saxe principal announces retirement

NEW CANAAN — After serving as principal of Saxe Middle School for 25 years, Greg Macedo has announced his retirement following the end of this school year. Throughout his time at Saxe, Macedo experienced and oversaw a remarkable number of changes at the middle school, both in class composition and physical size.

“In addition to the changes in the physical campus and grade level configurations, other notable changes over the past 25 years, have been the increased level of student involvement in extracurricular activities and the increased influence of the internet and the associated technologies,” said Macedo in a statement released by the schools. “However, ‘kids are still kids’ and will forever share the ups and downs of growing up and through the middle school years. This ‘constant’ is what will always determine the rewards of being a middle school teacher and administrator.”

Macedo began his tenure with New Canaan Public Schools in August 1993 as principal of Saxe, which was then a grades six to eight middle school. In 1995-6, Saxe inherited the fifth grade from each elementary school, and its eighth-grade program was moved to NCHS for five years. The 1997-2000 Saxe construction project doubled the square footage to 200,000 square feet with the addition of a new library, new cafeteria, new music wing and 30 new classrooms.

Macedo and his wife, Rosanne, are relocating to the Delaware shore, which is close enough to easily visit their grandchildren in Rockland County, NY.