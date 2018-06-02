,News Briefs: “Sister Act” performances Ice cream social

‘Sister Act’ at high school

NEW CANAAN — New Canaan High School Theater presents “Sister Act,” a feel-good musical comedy on Friday, June 1, at 7 p.m., and Saturday, June 2, at 2 and 7 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Tickets are $15 and $18 and can be purchased at newcanaanhighschooltheatre.com.

Annual Ice Cream Social

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, hosts its 29th annual Ice Cream Social, rain or shine, on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Members of the Exchange Club will be on hand to do the scooping, and the the New Canaan and Canaan Parish chapters of the National Charity League will provide homemade cakes and help with serving.

The event features music by the town band, old-fashioned games and a vintage car show. A fife and drum corps will perform, including two musket firing displays. There will be spinning and weaving demonstrations in the Hanford-Silliman House, along with an authentic 18th century tavern.

The cost is $10 for adults, and $5 for children. Admission is free.

For information, call 203-966-1776 or go to nchistory.org.

Family Fourth

of July passes

NEW CANAAN — Passes are available for residents to purchase family Fourth of July passes for the town’s celebration at newcanaan.info.

Nonresidents can purchase passes at the town’s recreation office. Call 203-594-3600.