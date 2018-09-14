News Briefs: Seasonal flu vaccine available

NEW CANAAN — Beginning Oct. 2, New Canaan Health and Human Services will offer seasonal flu vaccines on a walk-in or appointment basis at Vine Cottage, 61 Main St.

Walk-in hours: Wednesdays from 9 to 10 a.m. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Call 203-594-3076 to make an appointment.

Cost is $30, cash or check, or Medicare will be billed at the allowable rate. Call Bethany Zaro for information at 203-594-3093.

Household hazardous waste collection

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan Public Works Department will host a household hazardous waste collection from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the wastewater treatment plant at 394 Main St.

Household hazardous wastes are any products that can be classified as toxic, corrosive, flammable or reactive and can be found in most homes, garages and workshops. Ninety-nine percent of all hazardous material is disposed of in incinerators designed for this purpose.

The drop-off site will be open to New Canaan residents along with surrounding area towns that have recently formed a recycling group.