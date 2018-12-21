News Briefs: Norwalk woman joins New Canaan PD

NEW CANAAN — Annamaria Ceci, a 22-year-old from Norwalk, was sworn in Dec. 11 as New Canaan Police Department’s newest officer, according to a news release.

Ceci was most recently employed by Odyssey Reinsurance Company in Stamford as a procurement assistant. She received her high school diploma from the Academy of Information Technology & Engineering in Stamford, and receive her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and victim services from the University of New Haven.

Ceci participated in the September 2017 recruitment process for an entry-level police officer with the New Canaan Police Department. She was one of 79 candidates that submitted applications for employment.

According to the release, Ceci was to begin her recruit training on Dec. 14 at the Milford Police Academy, with a tentative graduation date of July 2019. After completion of the academy, Ceciwill undergo a minimum of 400 hours of supervised field training with the New Canaan Police Department before being certified as a probationary police officer.

Operation Fuel accepting energy assistance applications

Operation Fuel’s winter energy assistance program began Dec. 3, with its statewide network of over 100 fuel banks, also known as intake sites, started accepting energy assistance applications. Connecticut families and individuals who are struggling financially and need emergency energy assistance should call 211 to find their closest fuel bank, according to a news release.

According to a recent United Way report, more than 500,000 Connecticut households cannot afford the cost of basic needs; and as home living expenses continue to rise, Operation Fuel expects to see an increased need for energy assistance this winter.

Operation Fuel provides year-round emergency energy assistance throughout Connecticut to lower-income working families and individuals, the elderly, and disabled individuals who are in a financial crisis. For information on Operation Fuel, or to make a donation, go to www.operationfuel.org.

Donations also can be mailed to Operation Fuel, 75 Charter Oak Avenue, Suite 2-240, Hartford, CT 06106.