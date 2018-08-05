News Briefs: New Canaan primary voting, Trader Joe's salads, wraps recalled over possible parasite

NEW CANAAN — To apply for an absentee ballot for either the Democratic or Republican Primary on Aug. 14 visit the Secretary of State’s website or visit the town clerk’s office in town.

To download the application from the state website, go to ortal.ct.gov/SOTS/Election-Services/Voter-Information/Absentee-Voting.

There some restrictions on how many you can download and for whom. Also, each voter must sign the application personally and return it to the town clerk’s office or by mail to Town Clerk, P.O. Box 447, New Canaan CT 06840 as soon as possible.

Absentee Ballots were available as of July 24. Voters can also come into the office and apply and vote at the same time . Absentee ballots cannot be emailed, with the exception of qualifying electors living outside the United States.

For information, contact the town clerk at 203-594-3067 or by email at Claudia.Weber@newcanaanct.gov.

Trader Joe's salads, wraps recalled over possible parasite

WESTPORT — Some salads and wraps from several large retailers, including Trader Joe's, have been recalled over concerns of Cyclospora parasites in romaine lettuce.

Federal officials issued the public health alert on Tuesday, warning that the items exposed to contamination were beef, pork and poultry salad and wrap products and were distributed by Caito Foods LLC in Indianapolis.

The hazardous products were also sold by Kroger and Walgreens.

The parasite in question, Cyclospora Cayetanenis, can cause stomach cramps, nausea, fatigue, body aches, and diarrhea. Its incubation period ranges from two to 14 days.

Harvey Weinstein spotted at Norwalk movie theater

NORWALK — Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been spotted at Bow Tie Ultimate Royale 6 in Norwalk this week.

Celebrity gossip site TMZ reports that Weinstein was seen at the movies on July 29 and 30, but the theater can only confirm seeing him there on the 29th.

"We get a lot of celebrities," a theater manager said.

According to TMZ, Weinstein "tried to go semi-incognito, wearing all black, a hat and sunglasses" on July 30. The site also reports he watched "Transylvania 3" and "Mission: Impossible - Fallout."

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to attacking three women and is out on $1 million bail. A new count added this month, predatory sexual assault, carries a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 25 year to life.

Summer savings at Stepping Stones

NORWALK — For the second year, Stepping Stones Museum for Children is partnering with eight local participating attractions as part of a citywide tourism initiative to offer savings for visitors to Norwalk this summer.

A savings card, part of the Sound of Summer Discount program, can be picked up at Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., and is valid through Sept. 3.