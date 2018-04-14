News Briefs: NCC Foundation appoints new executive director, STAR luncheon raises $45,000

NCC Foundation appoints new executive director

DARIEN — Carrie Bernie will join the Norwalk Community College Foundation as executive director in June, leaving her role as executive director of the board of directors of the Community Fund of Darien. She will be replacing Ann Rogers.

Bernier assumed leadership of the Community Fund in 2013 and drove the organization’s innovation to better respond to critical human service needs in Darien, Stamford and Norwalk.

Over its 67-year history, the fund has evolved as a thought leader on local philanthropy. Bernier is credited with increasing the transparency and accountability of the fund’s grant investments by tracking impact using results-based accountability and funding goals based on needs assessment.

Bernier positioned the fund to receive a $500,000 grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services to develop a five-year strategic plan to prevent underage drinking in Darien. The “Our Darien” social media campaign aimed to change parent and teen behavior around alcohol. She helped launch an innovative crowdfunding site for local nonprofits, TheImpactVine.org.

STAR luncheon

raises $45,000

DARIEN — A recent fundraiser for Star Inc., a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, raised over $45,000.

The organization’s sixth annual speakers luncheon, featuring actress and comedian Ali Wentworth, drew over 350 people to the Woodway Country Club in Darien. In addition to the talk, the event featured over $10,000 of donated prizes, including jewelry, luxury handbags, BMW bikes and scooters, tickets to a Taylor Swift concert and the use of a Tesla for a day.