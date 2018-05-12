News Briefs: Memorial Day Parade, Himes helps Staying Put celebrate a decade

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Memorial Day Parade, Himes helps Staying Put celebrate a decade 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Memorial Day parade May 28

NEW CANAAN — The town of New Canaan’s Memorial Day parade is Monday, May 28.

The theme of the parade is “To remember with gratitude and honor the proud men and women who gave their lives while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces to protect and preserve a life of freedom for all Americans.”

Start time is at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude with the ceremony at Lakeview Cemetery.

The participants Line of March will be posted on May 24.

Himes to speak at Staying Put celebration

NEW CANAAN — Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., will be the guest speaker at Staying Put in New Canaan’s 10th anniversary celebration on May 20. The event, which is free, will take place in Morrill Hall at St. Mark’s Church from 2 to 4 p.m.

“It’s my pleasure to recognize the pioneering work that Staying Put has done to help seniors successfully age in place in New Canaan,” Himes said.

For the past decade, Staying Put, a nonprofit, member-based, volunteer-supported organization, has been committed to helping New Canaan seniors live safely in their homes and remain actively engaged in the community as they age.

Staying Put was founded in 2008 by longtime town residents who appreciated the community, its resources and history, and who were committed to living independently in their homes as they grew older.

For information, call 203-966-7762 or visit stayingputnc.org.

Yale Science Diplomats

at library

NEW CANAAN — Certain neurological diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and schizophrenia, can have a devastating effect on the lives of those affected and their families.

The New Canaan Library welcomes the Yale Science Diplomats, a graduate student group at Yale University dedicated to science policy and science communication, who will return to the library to discuss these types of diseases in their presentation, “From Molecules to Minds,” on May 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Adrian Lamb Room.

Register at newcanaanlibrary.org.