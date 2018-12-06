News Briefs:

Man pleads guilty in voyeurism case

A Norwalk man will avoid jail after pleading guilty to taking videos and photos up women’s skirts.

Patrick Bowdoin, 37, a former chef at Grace Farms in New Canaan, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of voyeurism. In January, Bowdoin will receive a five-year suspended jail sentence and five years of probation. Bowdoin will be jailed for any probation violation.

“He got a suspended jail sentence and probation because I do not think he is a predator or anything like that,” public defender Howard Ehring said following his client’s hearing last week in Stamford. “He just did irresponsible actions.”

New Canaan police charged Bowdoin in March with 12 counts of voyeurism following an investigation into a complaint filed in December by a Grace Farms employee.

The woman said a man reached under the bathroom stall and recorded her with his cellphone, court documents said. The woman yelled and the man ran out. Police said security footage identified the suspect as Bowdoin.

Bowdoin, a married father of three children who has been free on $25,000 bond, admitted having a voyeurism addiction when police searched his Norwalk home in January, according to the six-page arrest affidavit.

Police said Bowdoin’s phone contained 60 pictures and 13 videos that were taken up women’s skirts.