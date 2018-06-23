News Briefs: Kids Woodworking Camp, Person-to-Person Awarded Grant

Woodworking camp offered

NEW CANAAN — A woodworking camp for children 7 to 10 is offered Tuesday, June 26, to Friday, June 29, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. each day at the Carriage Barn Arts Center in Waveny Park.

Children will plan, create and finish a one-of-a-kind project such as a wooden stool. The instructor will teach practical skills such as sanding, drilling with a hand drill, using wood screws, nails and glue to complete the project.

Cost is $190 for members and $210 for nonmembers. Space is limited. To register, go to carriagebarn.org or call 203-594-3638.

Person-to-Person awarded grant

DARIEN — Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded a $12,500 grant to Person-to-Person in support of the Emergency Assistance Program.

As part of the company’s corporate philanthropy initiative, the Charitable Foundation provides support to organizations providing critical services and programs to improve the quality of life in communities they serve.

Community Foundation honors donors

DARIEN — Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, a nonprofit supporting other nonprofits in the region, recently recognized donors at its annual appreciation luncheon. At the luncheon guest speaker Jim Horan spoke on the gap between the number of opportunities afforded to wealthy and lower-income people.

Horan, CEO of the Connecticut Association of Human Services, believes preschool availability, health insurance for children and adults, and a decrease in homelessness are important in closing that gap.