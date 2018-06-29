News Briefs: Journalists discuss religion and media, Blood donation opportunities

Journalists discuss religion and media

NEW CANAAN — A New York Times and CNN contributor and a Washington Post reporter will meet at Grace Farms to discuss religion and its portrayal in the media on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

The free discussion will feature Wajahat Ali and Michelle Boorstein, drawing on their experiences as journalists covering religion.

The conversation will be part of the Grace Farms Foundation’s Faith Initiative.

Those interested can register at gracefarms.org/events/faith-portrayed.

Blood donation opportunities

DARIEN — The Red Cross needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo.

These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves.

The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer.

Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).

Local upcoming blood donation opportunities include:

Darien

July 12: 1 to 6 p.m., Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road

Fairfield

July 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road

July 10: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairfield Police, 100 Reef Road

July 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road

Greenwich

July 9: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Ave.

Norwalk

July 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards St.

Stamford

July 7: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court

Westport

June 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane

Wilton

July 9: 1 to 6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road