News Briefs: Journalists discuss religion and media, Blood donation opportunities
Published 12:21 pm, Friday, June 29, 2018
Journalists discuss religion and media
NEW CANAAN — A New York Times and CNN contributor and a Washington Post reporter will meet at Grace Farms to discuss religion and its portrayal in the media on July 20 at 7:30 p.m.
The free discussion will feature Wajahat Ali and Michelle Boorstein, drawing on their experiences as journalists covering religion.
The conversation will be part of the Grace Farms Foundation’s Faith Initiative.
Those interested can register at gracefarms.org/events/faith-portrayed.
Blood donation opportunities
DARIEN — The Red Cross needs help to bring back the A’s, B’s and O’s. This is not a typo.
These letters represent blood types, and the reality is that during blood shortages these letters do go missing from hospital shelves.
The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types to give now to help prevent delays in patient care this summer.
Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).
Local upcoming blood donation opportunities include:
Darien
July 12: 1 to 6 p.m., Noroton Presbyterian Church, 2011 Post Road
Fairfield
July 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Congregation Beth El, 1200 Fairfield Woods Road
July 10: 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fairfield Police, 100 Reef Road
July 11: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Gaelic American Club, 74 Beach Road
Greenwich
July 9: 1:30 to 6:30 p.m., Temple Sholom, 300 East Putnam Ave.
Norwalk
July 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Temple Shalom, 259 Richards St.
Stamford
July 7: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tully Health Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Court
Westport
June 29: 1 to 6 p.m., Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 75 Church Lane
Wilton
July 9: 1 to 6:15 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road