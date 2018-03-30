News Briefs: Jack Fowler to speak at Lincoln-Reagan Dinner,

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Image 1 of 1 News Briefs: Jack Fowler to speak at Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jack Fowler to speak at Lincoln-Reagan Dinner

NEW CANAAN — The New Canaan Republican Town Committee has announced that Jack Fowler, vice president of the National Review, will be the keynote speaker at its 12th annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner on April 27 at Woodway Country Club.

Fowler previously was publisher and congressional reporter for the National Review.

He has been a regional judge on the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships since 2007, and he sits on the boards of the National Review Institute, the Human Life Foundation, the Frontier Lab and the Gatestone Institute.

He was elected to and served on the Milford Board of Aldermen from 1997 to 2002.

He was chairman of the Milford Republican Town Committee, a member of the Milford September 11th Memorial Commission and a commissioner of the Milford Redevelopment and Housing Partnership.

To purchase tickets, visit NewCanaanRepublicans.org. For information, email Secretary@NewCanaanRepublicans.org or call William Gardner at 203-966-2870.