News Briefs: Hard drive shredder available; Executive accused of exposing himself gets probation

Hard drive shredder available

The town of Wilton is participating in Keep America Beautiful’s America Recycles Day. In cooperation with Take 2 Inc., the town will host a free E-Waste Recycling and Hard Drive Shredding Day at the Wilton Town Hall Complex, 238 Danbury Road, on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Take 2 will be on-site to unload vehicles and safely package and transport all e-waste to its Waterbury facility to be recycled.

Take 2 will also have their mobile hard-drive shredder on-site. Hard drives should be removed from computers and laptops; Take 2 will not be able to remove hard drives from devices. Accepted materials include, but are not limited to: computers, laptops, printers, fax machines, televisions, stereos, monitors, cell phones, tablets, video games, game consoles, VCR/DVD players, remotes, keyboards, small appliances, and light bulbs and batteries. Unaccepted materials include: smoke detectors, ballasts, car batteries, propane tanks, paint, household hazardous waste, and appliances containing freon (i.e., air conditioners, refrigerators and dehumidifiers).

The collection is open and free to all Connecticut residents. Businesses may only bring loose hard drives for free shredding.

For more information on the event, contact the Wilton Department of Public Works at 203-563-0152. For more information about electronics recycling for businesses, contact Take 2 at 203-286-5757 or info@take2.com.

—cracine@hearstmediact.com

Executive accused of exposing himself gets probation

A Wilton business executive, accused of exposing himself to children in the toy department at Target, has been granted a psychiatric pretrial probation program.

Joe Bear, 57, of Indian Hill Road, Wilton, was granted the supervised diversionary program on Wednesday by Superior Court Judge Frank Iannotti. Under the program Bear did not plead guilty to the charges of risk of injury to children and public indecency against him but was placed on 18 months of court-ordered supervision.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Tatiana Messina said the victims did not object to Bear getting the program but that she was concerned Bear was not taking the situation seriously.

In May police were dispatched to the Target store on Main Street in Trumbull. A local woman complained that a man had exposed himself to her 13-year-old daughter in the store, police said.

When officers reviewed the store’s surveillance video, police said, they saw Bear drop his pants and expose his genitals to the girl in the toy department, and then do it again a few minutes later in front of two women in the stationery aisle.

Police said that when they confronted Bear, he claimed he had driven to the store from his Wilton home to buy birdseed.

He told officers his pants fell down accidentally while he was in the store, police said.

—dtepfer@ctpost.com