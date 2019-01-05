News Briefs: FBI fingerprinting fee increases

Effective New Year’s Day, the price for fingerprint submissions through the FBI will be $1.25 more than the current fee.

The current fee for FBI fingerprint record checks is $12. But on Jan. 1, the fee bumped up to $13.25. So anyone who applies for a permit locally that requires FBI fingerprint submission after Jan. 1 must submit payment that mirrors the price change.

This change applies, primarily, to pistol permit applicants, local police said. Permits for pawn shop operation and purchaser of precious metals and stones would also require the FBI fingerprinting.

For any questions about the change in fee or any permit process, call the records division at your local police department.

