NEW CANAAN — Planet New Canaan and Darien Environmental Group will hold a Beach Clean Up on Nov. 18 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pear Tree Point Beach in Darien.

Residents from both towns are encouraged to clean up debris that has washed up on the beach and could have a detrimental impact on aquatic life in the Sound. The Surf Rider Foundation is co-sponsoring the event as well.

The Beach Clean Up kicks off a competition between Darien Environmental Group and Planet New Canaan, with the goal of raising awareness regarding straws and single-use plastic in waterways and oceans. The groups are asking residents to sign a pledge to reduce straw use, and the town with the most signatures will win a prize for their Nature Center.

To take the pledge, go to darienenvironmentalgroup.org and click on the “Straws” link.

State Red Cross aids Calif.

Some Connecticut residents and organizations are chipping in to help victims of California wildfires that have killed at least 42 people and destroyed swaths of property.

On Monday, the state chapter of the American Red Cross announced it was sending five Connecticut volunteers to California to assist in the response to the devastating blaze.

The volunteers — who hail from East Haven, Groton, Mystic, Plainfield and East Haddam — were sent to the Sacramento area to help those affected by the so-called Camp Fire, the deadliest of several wildfires raging in the state.

The state Red Cross may deploy more volunteers, but Stefanie Arcangelo, chief communications officer for the Connecticut Red Cross, said she isn’t sure when that would be. Other organizations in the state continue to monitor what is going on in California, including Fairfield-based Save the Children.

President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for California on Monday.

