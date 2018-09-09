News Briefs: Cemetery association to hold meeting, Town’s Sept. 11 event planned

Cemetery association

to host meeting

NEW CANAAN — The Sellecks Corners chapel looks today much as it did in 1851 when it was built by Samuel and his son Edwin Selleck with the help of neighbors from the areas of Trinity Pass, Scotts Corners, Sellecks Corners, and Ogden Road. With no electricity, the chapel is heated by the original wood stove, light is generated by oil lamps and music is provided by the original 1860 pedal-powered pump organ.

The cemetery is maintained by the Sellecks Corners Cemetery Association, which was established in 1953. The association is made up of descendants of the original settlers of the area and current neighbors who appreciate the Barnegat Road property.

The Sellecks Corners Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at the chapel. All are welcome. To learn more about the chapel, go to www.selleckscornerschapel.org.

The cemetery, which is only open to deed-holding descendants of the original settlers, is full of area history. Numerous Civil War veterans are buried there.

The chapel has been maintained and is in near-perfect condition. However, the stone foundation of the chapel and the stone walls around the perimeter of the property were showing 150 years of wear.

Town’s Sept. 11 event planned

NEW CANAAN — The Town of New Canaan will hold its annual September 11th Observance on Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 9:55 a.m. on the Main Street steps of Town Hall.

The observance will last about 25 minutes and refreshments will be served following the event. All are welcome to attend.

Dolan sues Altice USA to enforce jobs pledge

NORWALK — Charles Dolan and multiple family members have sued Altice USA in Delaware court, alleging the company failed to keep a promise to maintain a workforce of more than 460 employees at its News 12 cable news network division.

After acquiring Cablevision and its Optimum platform in June 2016 for $17.7 billion from the Dolan family, Altice USA instituted layoffs at its News 12 studio in Norwalk, taping newscasts instead at a New Jersey studio. In their lawsuit, the Dolans indicated they never intended to sell News 12, but were induced by Altice to do so in recognition of the value the cable news network has for attracting and maintaining cable TV subscribers.

Fairfield University’s business school is named for Dolan, with other plaintiffs in the Altice USA suit including his sons James and Patrick Dolan, the former leading Cablevision and the latter president of News 12 at the time of the sale.