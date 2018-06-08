News Briefs: Carriero named assistant principal at NCHS

NEW CANAAN — Kristi Carriero has been named the new Assistant Principal of New Canaan High School.

Carriero will begin her new position on July 1. She replaces David Gusitsch, who is becoming principal of Saxe Middle School.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Kristi to New Canaan and to NCHS,” said New Canaan Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi, in making the announcement. “Her knowledge and experience, coupled with her dedication to students, staff, parents, and the community, make her the perfect successor to David as he transitions to Saxe as principal.

As a math teacher and assistant principal in Norwalk, Kristi’s consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to students and families along with a passion for our work as educators, and I am confident she will bring this same spirit to our district as a member of our administrative team.”

Kristi Carriero’s career in education includes holding top leadership roles both as an educator and administrator. She has worked in the high school environment for over a decade, and since 2016 she has served as Assistant Principal at Brien McMahon High School. In this position, she supervised over 450 students and served as the high school’s Instructional Leader, School Climate Supervisor, ELL, Math and PE/Health Supervisor, and Testing Coordinator, organizing and administrating all of the state’s and district’s mandated testing.

Carson speaks

in Stamford

STAMFORD — When Dr. Ben Carson spoke on civility to about 300 people last week, his hour-long speech included quotes from Jesus and Abraham Lincoln, as well as talk of Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton.

The secretary of Housing and Urban Development even touched on the anatomy of the bald eagle. Both its left and right wings are required for flight, he said.

A name barely spoken, but of obvious association to the topic and Carson’s cabinet position, was proffered only briefly by the civility speaking series’ founder, Robert Dilenschneider. What did Carson think of President Donald Trump?, Dilenschneider asked. Trump had a great sense of humor, Carson replied.

“He said to me, ‘Ben, aren’t you glad you didn’t win,’” the 66-year-old former neurosurgeon told the crowd.