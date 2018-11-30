News Briefs: Annual Christmas tree lighting in Kiwanis Park

Annual Christmas tree lighting

in Kiwanis Park

NEW CANAAN — The Exchange Club of New Canaan will host the annual lighting of the Lou Moreno memorial tree in Kiwanis Park on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.

The tree is named in memory of Lou Moreno, the former first selectman of New Canaan and former president of the Exchange Club.

Event activities include Christmas carol-singing, hot chocolate and a wreath sale.

Hanukkah festivities

at Stew Leonard’s

NORWALK — On Dec. 3 at 5 p.m., the 26th annual public menorah lighting and Hanukkah festivities will take place at Stew Leonard’s on Route 1, Post Road in Norwalk. Live music, kosher refreshments, hot latkes, dreidels and chocolate gelt will be distributed to all.

Local dignitaries from Fairfield County will be on hand to partake in Fairfield County’s largest menorah-lighting celebration.

Rabbi Yehoshua S. Hecht will emcee the event. The ceremonies are co-sponsored by Beth Israel Synagogue Chabad, the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life and Stew Leonard’s. The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call Beth Israel at 203-866-0534 or visit www.bethisraelchabad.org.