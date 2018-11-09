News Briefs:

9/11 plaque to be unveiled at firehouse

NEW CANAAN — A bronze plaque commemorating those who lost their lives in the Sept. 11, 2011 terrorist attacks will be unveiled at the World Trade Center relic in front of the New Canaan firehouse on Nov. 11 at 12:30 p.m.

The brief ceremony will take place after the annual Veterans Day observance on God’s Acre, 23 Park St. All are welcome to attend, and a re ception will be held afterward.

Fire marshal: Dehumidifier caused house fire

NEW CANAAN — The recent fire on Lakeview Avenue was most likely the result of a malfunctioning dehumidifier that was subject to a recall, Fire Marshal Fred Baker announced in a news release. The homeowner has had to relocate.

The same night, a home in Ridgefield suffered an almost identical fire with a dehumidifier. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission first issued the Gree Dehumidifier recall back in 2013 and subsequently updated it in 2016.

The recall covers many popular brands manufactured by Gree, such as Kenmore, De’Longhi, Fedders, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Seabreeze and, several others. To check if your unit is covered under the recall, visit www.cspc.gov/recalls.

Contact the New Canaan Fire Marshal’s Office at 203-594-3030.