Newly elected Cramer to farmers: Trump will help you

North Dakota Sen.-elect Kevin Cramer speaks at a post-election news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Bismarck after defeating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the midterm election Tuesday. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP) less North Dakota Sen.-elect Kevin Cramer speaks at a post-election news conference on Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, in Bismarck after defeating incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in the midterm election ... more Photo: Tom Stromme, AP Photo: Tom Stromme, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Newly elected Cramer to farmers: Trump will help you 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Republican Kevin Cramer is assuring North Dakota farmers that as a U.S. Senator, he has President Donald Trump's ear on trade.

Cramer says Trump will get them a good — and maybe even a great — deal in trade negotiations with China.

Cramer defeated Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp on Tuesday. Heitcamp cast herself as a champion of farmers in her unsuccessful re-election bid and made trade a centerpiece of her campaign.

She argued the Trump administration got the country into a "misguided trade war."

China is the No. 1 export market for North Dakota soybeans.

North Dakota Soybean Growers Association President Joe Ericson estimated that half of the state's soybean crop this year will have to be put in storage until markets rebound — if they ever do.