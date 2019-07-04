New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount

Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Caban responds to questions during a news interview Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York. Either candidate Melinda Katz or Caban would be the first woman to serve as Queens district attorney. less Queens district attorney candidate Tiffany Caban responds to questions during a news interview Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York. Either candidate Melinda Katz or Caban would be the ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close New tally flips results of Queens DA race, forcing recount 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A tally of paper ballots has reversed the initial results in the closely watched Democratic primary for Queens district attorney, forcing an automatic recount in a race that embodies the national fight between left-wing and moderate Democrats.

Queens Borough President Melinda Katz now holds a 20-vote edge over political newcomer Tiffany Caban, who with 99 percent of precincts reporting on primary night last week had a 1,090-vote lead.

Katz is a seasoned politician who was the favorite of the state's Democratic Party establishment. Caban is a public defender who says the criminal justice system is rigged against the poor and was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The winner will be favored to win the November general election to succeed longtime District Attorney Richard Brown. He died last month at age 86.