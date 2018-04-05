New soccer coach Luke Green hopes to turn program around





NEW CANAAN—Soccer has taken Luke Green a lot of places.

Coming from the United Kingdom, he has either played or coached soccer at every level, from youth through professional.

His latest venture will be as the head of the New Canaan varsity program.

“When this opportunity became available so I was very interested in being able to oversee the progression from three years old until they go and maybe even play soccer in college,” Green said. “I had a great conversation and interview and (New Canaan Athletic Director Jay Egan) offered me the position a couple days later.”

Egan was most impressed with Green’s detail-oriented plan.

“Luke demonstrated that he has a clear vision of how to improve the soccer experience for boys participating in our program,” Egan said in a press release. “His vision includes specific and measurable objectives for improvement at each level, as well as specific ways to renew pride and enthusiasm in our program.”

One of Green’s greatest assets is his work with the youth organization, where he was the Director of Coaching for the New Canaan Football Club.

“Luke also has articulated how the New Canaan Youth Soccer program can be fully integrated with the high school,” Egan said. “And build on the positive foundations being developed at the youth level.”

That work has provided what Green considers the foundation for how he will handle his new duties.

“Each town has a different feel to it, there’s some similarities and some differences and some challenges and things we do well,” Green said. “It helped me have a good grounding in what the town is about and what the high school is about.”

He hopes to use that knowledge to synchronize every level of program in the town.

“I’m hopefully going to create and develop a program that the high school and the town can be proud of,” Green said. “I think in certain respects the last few years the youth and high school have begun to have more connectivity, there’s definitely a push from the youth soccer board to have a little more synergy between the programs.”

Don’t expect an immediate turnaround however, this is a program that has finished at 4-9-3 the past two seasons.

And that’s fine for Green, he has a plan to rebuild the culture from the ground up.

“One of the things I spoke with the panel about was kind of changing the narrative a little bit,” Green said. “The team isn’t going to be a .500 team overnight, what I’ll be looking at is how do we turn success at the freshman, JV and then varsity level.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean he won’t be working towards consistently winning sooner rather than later.

That starts now, with him identifying talent and instilling not just his methodology on the field, but what he expects in terms of demeanor off of it.

“It doesn’t start the first day of practice, it starts now, me getting to know the boys and getting through my message and getting buy-in from those guys as well,” Green said. “As far as the season goes for the varsity program, I’m excited, I think we have a lot of talented players there. I coach with a lot of positivity and enthusiasm and I hope that carries on to the boys.”