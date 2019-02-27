New push to get rid of vehicle inspections in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A legislative committee in Maine is considering an effort that would lower or eliminate requirements for non-commercial vehicles in the state.

The Legislature's Transportation Committee held hearings on several bills related to the issue on Tuesday. The Portland Press Herald reports Maine State Police Lt. Bruce Scott pushed back at the idea of reducing inspection requirements, which he says are important for public safety on roads.

Republican Rep. Rich Cebra, of Naples, sponsored several of the bills. He says only 16 states require annual or biennial vehicle inspections. He allowed the committee to ditch four of the bills and stick with one that would eliminate inspections except for commercial vehicles, trailers, fire trucks and some other vehicles.

Numerous proposals to scale back the inspection program have failed over the years.

