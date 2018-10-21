New program aims to welcome LGBT travelers to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A new program aims to welcome LGBT travelers to New Orleans.

Under the new program by the New Orleans LGBT Hospitality Alliance, participating businesses will get an informational packet that includes a "welcome" sticker to display inside their business.

The packet also includes a checklist to ensure their business is more inclusive and information about the LGBT community.

The New Orleans LGBT Hospitality Alliance was started in 2014 to help increase LGBT tourism to the city.

The alliance is an initiative of two organizations that promote tourism to the Crescent City — the New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation and New Orleans & Company.

New Orleans has a number of events throughout the year that draw LGBT tourists to the city such as Southern Decadence and New Orleans Pride.