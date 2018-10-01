New, more interactive, $160M Tennessee State Museum opening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Conestoga wagon that brought early settlers from Virginia in the 1800s, the hat Andrew Jackson wore to his presidential inauguration in 1829 and an 1863 Civil War cannon are several familiar artifacts that will be integrated in the new Tennessee State Museum.

The Tennessean reports the $160 million museum opens Thursday in Nashville and admission is free. It will be more interactive, using video and touch screens to help visitors experience Tennessee's history as if they were living then.

The museum also covers more time than its predecessor, focusing from prehistoric days to today.

Museum Director Ashley Howell says it will be visitor-focused where they can chose how they want to learn, whether that's through reading, seeing a documentary, studying the exhibit text or graphics or engaging with staff.

