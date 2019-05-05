New law to put tighter rules on Indiana veterans fund grants

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A new state law will end the ability of Indiana's veterans' affairs agency to award its own employees grants intended to help struggling veterans.

The legislation signed last week by Gov. Eric Holcomb strips the Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs of its authority to award Military Family Relief Fund benefits to the agency's employees.

The agency's then-leader, James Brown, resigned in December following reports that he had awarded money to veterans who worked under him.

Brown's resignation came after The Indianapolis Star and WRTV-TV questioned the agency's administration of the fund, which is supported by fees from specialty veteran license plates.

WRTV reports that the law taking effect July 1 allows agency employees to receive money from the fund, but only with the approval of the Indiana Veterans Affairs Commission.

